County Sheriff

— Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of state Route 7 in New Waterford. A consent search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. Charges are pending lab results.

Highway Patrol

— Arlene Courtney, of 12th Street in Homeworth, was cited at 12:13 p.m. Nov. 4 in Knox Township with failure to yield, after she allegedly was struck by Joshua E. Arnold, of Waynesburg, after not yielding at a stop sign near Gorgetown Road.

— No citations were issued for two deer vs motor vehicle crashes at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 5 on U.S. Route 30 involving Crystal Collins, of Randel Road in Homeworth, and at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 6 on state Route 11 involving Richard C Tatum, of Cortland.

— Tyler P. Tatasco, of Bergholtz, allegedly will be cited for a single-vehicle crash with a telephone pole at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 4, according to a report. He was eastbound on TB879 when he went off the road and struck the utlity pole and had to be airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

— Kristen N. Swords, of McAllister Road in Lisbon, was cited at 5:04 p.m. Nov. 1 with failure to yield, after she allegedly struck a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Cross, of Depot Road in Salem.

— Lauren E. Satterfield, of Lisbon Dungannon Road in Lisbon, was involved in a crash at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 29 on state Route 172, after a semi traveling the opposite direction went left of center and forced her off the road, according to her account.

— Sean McNicol, of County Airport Road in East Liverpool, was northbound on state Route 45 when he struck a tree that fell in the road in Madison Township.

Hancock County Sheriff

The arrests were logged on the following people and charges by the office over the past two months:

— Danielle Roscoe of Winterville, on Sept. 1 for delivery and transport of cocaine into the state with intent to deliver.

— Tammy Kille, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 2 for DWLS, admins and defective equipment.

— Marcus Boyd, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 5 for DUI and driving WLS admin.

— Nicolas Cafonntaine, of Newell, on Sept. 8 for a capias warrant.

— Rodney Martin, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 9 for possession of crack cocaine.

— Charles Ripley, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 9 for body attachment, obstructing and domestic battery.

— Zachary Mumford, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 10 for fleeing and reckless indifference.

— Justin Anthony, of New Castle, on Sept. 10 for possession with intent (marijuana).

— Gene Wright, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 13 for a parole violation.

— Trevor Zeigler, of Weirton, on Sept. 16 for DUI.

— Joseph Isabella, no address listed, on Sept. 16 for DUI.

— Jamie Cook, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 17 for domestic battery.

— Junaka Wallace, of Steubenville, on Sept. 17 for delivery of drugs resulting in death and delivery of fentanyl.

— Whitney Shroades, of Newell, on Sept. 17 for mandatory school attendance.

— Alen Turchinhodiz, of Pittsburgh, on Sept. 18 for DUI.

— Argyle Dillon II, no address listed, on Sept. 19 for possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

— Kathy Tuder, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 21 for being a fugitive from justice.

— Craig Mitchell, of Youngstown, on Sept. 23 for petit larceny.

— Craig Hall, of Boardman, on Sept. 23 for DWLS administrative (third) and speeding.

— Paul Coma, of East Liverpool, on Sept .24 for DUI and DWLS for DUI.

— Nathan Conley, of Rochester, Pa., on Sept. 26 for DUI.

— Brandon Savin, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 28 for fleeing and possession of stolen property.

— Rick Douds, of Ellwood City, Pa., on Oct. 1 for battery, daytime burglary and domestic battery.

— Charles Yost, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 9 for a capias warrant on domestic battery.

— Brian Wiggins, of Toronto, on Oct. 10 for DUI.

— Johnathan Glendenning, of New Martinsville, on Oct. 10 for a capias warrant.

— Mitchell Lacey, of East Liverpool, on Oct. 11 for aggravated DUI.

— Melissa Maxwell, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 14 for false pretenses.

— Brent Burton and Fred Riley, both of Chester, on Oct. 14 for domestic battery.

— Gregory Daugherty, of Newell, on Oct 15 for fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, DWLS DUI (third), improper passing and joy riding.

— William Turner, of Ocala, Fla., on Oct. 17 for DUI.

— Brian Wagner, of New Cumberland on Oct. 22 for DUI.

— Gary Behanna, of Newell, on an unspecified date for domestic battery and battery.

— Jacob Ewasky, of Weirton, on Oct. 24 for domestic assault, possession of marijuana and battery on a police officer.

— Wyatt Gone, of Chester, on Oct. 24 for DUI.

— Dianne Campbell, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 27 for DUI.

— George Evans, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 29 for two counts of sexual assault (third).

— Jason Barnes, of East Liverpool, on Oct. 29 for a probation violation.

— Steven Gallop II, of Chester, on Oct. 31 for domestic battery.

— Nicklas Dairymple, of Wellsville, on Oct. 31 for DUI.