Police
County Sheriff
— Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of state Route 7 in New Waterford. A consent search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. Charges are pending lab results.
Highway Patrol
— Arlene Courtney, of 12th Street in Homeworth, was cited at 12:13 p.m. Nov. 4 in Knox Township with failure to yield, after she allegedly was struck by Joshua E. Arnold, of Waynesburg, after not yielding at a stop sign near Gorgetown Road.
— No citations were issued for two deer vs motor vehicle crashes at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 5 on U.S. Route 30 involving Crystal Collins, of Randel Road in Homeworth, and at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 6 on state Route 11 involving Richard C Tatum, of Cortland.
— Tyler P. Tatasco, of Bergholtz, allegedly will be cited for a single-vehicle crash with a telephone pole at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 4, according to a report. He was eastbound on TB879 when he went off the road and struck the utlity pole and had to be airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
— Kristen N. Swords, of McAllister Road in Lisbon, was cited at 5:04 p.m. Nov. 1 with failure to yield, after she allegedly struck a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Cross, of Depot Road in Salem.
— Lauren E. Satterfield, of Lisbon Dungannon Road in Lisbon, was involved in a crash at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 29 on state Route 172, after a semi traveling the opposite direction went left of center and forced her off the road, according to her account.
— Sean McNicol, of County Airport Road in East Liverpool, was northbound on state Route 45 when he struck a tree that fell in the road in Madison Township.
Hancock County Sheriff
The arrests were logged on the following people and charges by the office over the past two months:
— Danielle Roscoe of Winterville, on Sept. 1 for delivery and transport of cocaine into the state with intent to deliver.
— Tammy Kille, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 2 for DWLS, admins and defective equipment.
— Marcus Boyd, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 5 for DUI and driving WLS admin.
— Nicolas Cafonntaine, of Newell, on Sept. 8 for a capias warrant.
— Rodney Martin, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 9 for possession of crack cocaine.
— Charles Ripley, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 9 for body attachment, obstructing and domestic battery.
— Zachary Mumford, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 10 for fleeing and reckless indifference.
— Justin Anthony, of New Castle, on Sept. 10 for possession with intent (marijuana).
— Gene Wright, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 13 for a parole violation.
— Trevor Zeigler, of Weirton, on Sept. 16 for DUI.
— Joseph Isabella, no address listed, on Sept. 16 for DUI.
— Jamie Cook, of New Cumberland, on Sept. 17 for domestic battery.
— Junaka Wallace, of Steubenville, on Sept. 17 for delivery of drugs resulting in death and delivery of fentanyl.
— Whitney Shroades, of Newell, on Sept. 17 for mandatory school attendance.
— Alen Turchinhodiz, of Pittsburgh, on Sept. 18 for DUI.
— Argyle Dillon II, no address listed, on Sept. 19 for possession of a controlled substance and burglary.
— Kathy Tuder, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 21 for being a fugitive from justice.
— Craig Mitchell, of Youngstown, on Sept. 23 for petit larceny.
— Craig Hall, of Boardman, on Sept. 23 for DWLS administrative (third) and speeding.
— Paul Coma, of East Liverpool, on Sept .24 for DUI and DWLS for DUI.
— Nathan Conley, of Rochester, Pa., on Sept. 26 for DUI.
— Brandon Savin, of East Liverpool, on Sept. 28 for fleeing and possession of stolen property.
— Rick Douds, of Ellwood City, Pa., on Oct. 1 for battery, daytime burglary and domestic battery.
— Charles Yost, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 9 for a capias warrant on domestic battery.
— Brian Wiggins, of Toronto, on Oct. 10 for DUI.
— Johnathan Glendenning, of New Martinsville, on Oct. 10 for a capias warrant.
— Mitchell Lacey, of East Liverpool, on Oct. 11 for aggravated DUI.
— Melissa Maxwell, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 14 for false pretenses.
— Brent Burton and Fred Riley, both of Chester, on Oct. 14 for domestic battery.
— Gregory Daugherty, of Newell, on Oct 15 for fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, DWLS DUI (third), improper passing and joy riding.
— William Turner, of Ocala, Fla., on Oct. 17 for DUI.
— Brian Wagner, of New Cumberland on Oct. 22 for DUI.
— Gary Behanna, of Newell, on an unspecified date for domestic battery and battery.
— Jacob Ewasky, of Weirton, on Oct. 24 for domestic assault, possession of marijuana and battery on a police officer.
— Wyatt Gone, of Chester, on Oct. 24 for DUI.
— Dianne Campbell, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 27 for DUI.
— George Evans, of New Cumberland, on Oct. 29 for two counts of sexual assault (third).
— Jason Barnes, of East Liverpool, on Oct. 29 for a probation violation.
— Steven Gallop II, of Chester, on Oct. 31 for domestic battery.
— Nicklas Dairymple, of Wellsville, on Oct. 31 for DUI.